JACK CHYE HIN SOH March 7, 1917 - May 18, 2019 After 102 years, Jack Soh passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Jean, and his daughter, Irene (Jean Remy). Jack leaves behind his children, Tiang Keng (Jane), Mabel (Kim Siak), William (Lawrena), Steven, Anne; his grandchildren: Lea (Paul), Ching Ling, Lauren (Konrad), Adrienne, Lydia, Mark (Charlotte), Lindsay (Yip); his great-grandchildren: Eyda, Tess, Charlie, Owen, Jameson, Layla Jean, and Leona. Jack was born in Singapore and was happily married to Jean for 60 years. He spent the first 30 years of his career at Boustead Trading and then started his own import/export business. He retired and immigrated to Canada in 1977 with Jean. In retirement, he played the violin and the organ, enjoyed reading, watching sports especially boxing, and surfed the internet for news and to connect with friends and family globally. Special thanks to the staff at Valleyview Residence for their care over the years. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue) from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22nd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 78 Clifton Road (Mt Pleasant/St. Clair) on Thursday, May 23 at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Mount Hope Cemetery to follow. Jack will be missed by his family and friends. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sunnybrook Foundation, 2075 Bayview Avenue, ON M4N 3M5 in Jacks memory. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 21 to May 25, 2019