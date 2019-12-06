|
JACK KIRSH On Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at his home. Jack Kirsh beloved husband of Esther Kirsh. Loving father and father-in-law of Wayne and Felice Kirsh, Kenny Kirsh and Faith Roebuck, and Paula Nash and Gerald Gerrard. Dear brother of Gail Schwartz, and the late Calvin Kirsh. Devoted grandfather of Trevor, Evan, Marisa, Samantha, Taylor, Brodie, and Samuel. Special thanks to Dr. Cypel, Dr. Kirshen, caregivers Carol, and Sophia, and Steve R.N. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel,2401 Steeles Avenue West (three lights west of Dufferin) for service on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Beth Sholom Synagogue Section at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park. Shiva at 77 Magpie Crescent, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Toronto General Hospital, 416-340-4430, or Temmy Latner Centre, 416-586-8203, or Princess Margaret Hospital, 416-946-6560.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 6 to Dec. 10, 2019