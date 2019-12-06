You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack KIRSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack KIRSH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack KIRSH Obituary
JACK KIRSH On Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at his home. Jack Kirsh beloved husband of Esther Kirsh. Loving father and father-in-law of Wayne and Felice Kirsh, Kenny Kirsh and Faith Roebuck, and Paula Nash and Gerald Gerrard. Dear brother of Gail Schwartz, and the late Calvin Kirsh. Devoted grandfather of Trevor, Evan, Marisa, Samantha, Taylor, Brodie, and Samuel. Special thanks to Dr. Cypel, Dr. Kirshen, caregivers Carol, and Sophia, and Steve R.N. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel,2401 Steeles Avenue West (three lights west of Dufferin) for service on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Beth Sholom Synagogue Section at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park. Shiva at 77 Magpie Crescent, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Toronto General Hospital, 416-340-4430, or Temmy Latner Centre, 416-586-8203, or Princess Margaret Hospital, 416-946-6560.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 6 to Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -