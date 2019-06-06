You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home
530 Industrial Parkway South
Aurora, ON L4G6W8
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Lynette Hall of Our Lady of Grace Church
Aurora, ON
View Map
JACK MCATEER (John Joseph) Our dad completed his earthly journey early in the morning of June 4, 2019. Dad passed peacefully and beside Joan, the love of his life for the past 63 years. He will be fondly remembered for his wit, charm, and passion. He had a profound impact on his five children; Susan, Linda, David, John and Rick, their spouses, ten Grandchildren; John, Jaclyn, Angela, Sean, Chris, Ryan, Arora, Kiera, Roan and Liam, three Great-Grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a great number of treasured friends. Jack was a proud 1st-generation Canadian with a strong lived Irish heritage - He earned his ability to tell a great story from our Irish roots - roots our "Polish" mother Joan happily adopted, even baking Irish soda bread for him on St. Patrick's Day. Early days in Toronto found Jack (then Jackie) in Cabbagetown before it was OK to live there; playing hockey, as Dad always said, with newspapers as shin pads, butter knives for skates and walking to and from grade school up-hill, both ways. He lived on Ontario Street with his mom and dad, Margaret and Peter McAteer, his twin brother Peter and big sister Maureen. Jack went to St. Michaels high school in Toronto. Even with a good education Jack always credited Joan with helping him learn to spell and to have good grammar, a skill he always tried to instill in his children. Dad had a love for precision - that generated an oft' seen "eye-roll" from Joan who knew she taught him everything. Jack was the founder of the McAteer Group of Companies - an organization he was so proud of, believed in, and which now embraces the third generation of McAteers. Jack reflected on his life recently saying he had a great life and has a family that loves each other. What nicer blessing is there? The family will welcome friends at a visitation June 7th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway South, Aurora. Jack's funeral Mass will be Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Lynette Hall of Our Lady of Grace Church in Aurora, Ontario 15347 Yonge Street, Aurora. "May the road rise up to meet you".
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 6 to June 10, 2019
