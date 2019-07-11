JACK MARTYN MCLAREN Age 77, son of Betty and Jack, died of cancer in Hamilton. on July 9, 2019, at the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice. Jack was born in Maidstone, SK, and raised in Victoria, BC. He graduated from four universities, receiving his Ed.D from the at University of British Columbia. Jack taught and coached football in Leamington, ON, until returning to BC where he taught at Vancouver Community College and Fraser Valley College while he studying for his Ed.D. He was a Director for the Ministry of Skills Development, for Centennial College, and Director of the Learning Centre for LIUNA. He played rugby from college until his 30s, when he became a referee. He played the baritone sax and bass clarinet in three bands. He loved to talk and always had stories to tell. Left to celebrate his life are his wife, Sylvia; their daughter, Shannon McLaren and her husband, Phil Rohtla; his grandchildren, Jack and Jessica Rohtla of Ottawa; and his uncle and aunt, Bruce and Lida Paxton of St. Catharines. We have honored Jack's wishes for cremation and no funeral. A reception for family and friends will be held Friday, July 12th, the 50th anniversary of the day Jack and Sylvia met in 1969. Please come celebrate his life with us from 2-4 p.m. at the Legion Branch 163, 435 Limeridge Road E., Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate gifts made in Jack's honor to either the Cancer Assistance Program, or to the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 11 to July 15, 2019