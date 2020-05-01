|
(JACK) SANDY TSE March 17, 1959 - April 27, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our husband and father, Sandy Tse. Sandy battled COVID-19 for more than a month but could not conquer this virus. Sandy leaves his wife of 34 years, Sheila Bruce, and daughters, Riane Tse, Maura Tse, and Emma Tse. He was Dad to our dogs, Minni and Ali and Grandpa to Sesame, Riane's little dog. Sandy is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Julie Jai and David Trick of Toronto, Hanson Tse of New York City, the Seto family of New Jersey and Hong Kong, and cousins in Ontario and Hong Kong. Sandy was predeceased by his parents, Poon Fook Tse of Toronto and Dr. Donald Tse of Connecticut (formerly Toronto). Sandy was a lawyer and educated at University of Toronto Schools, Innis College (U of T) and Dalhousie Law School (1984), where he met Sheila in the law library in 1982. The centre of Sandy's life was his family. He was the most magnificent, committed husband and father, friend and mentor. He was the family videographer, and spent countless weekends at horse shows, skating and gymnastics events, watching his daughters. Family traditions included Father's Day at the Zoo and Mother's Day at Blue Jays games. Many Easter brunches, Thanksgiving dinners and Christmas Eve gatherings have been spent at home with our Newmarket family. Sandy and family loved trying new bars and restaurants in Toronto; he celebrated his 61st birthday at a family dinner in March, just days before he fell ill. Sandy was a member of the Newmarket Tennis Club and an avid Toronto Raptors fan and season seat holder. He was present last season for many Championship playoff games and first hand, witnessed "the shot." Sandy was blessed to have travelled extensively with his parents. There were many visits to Disney World with Sheila and the girls, where he enjoyed all rides other than the "terrifying" teacups. Fantastic memories have been created through travelling as a couple to Europe or escaping to sunny beaches during the winter. Sandy was passionate about his role as a Crown Prosecutor. He loved the law and was proud to be a public servant. He first worked as an Assistant Crown Attorney in Newmarket. He joined the Crown Law Office - Criminal in Toronto in the late 1990s, where he worked on appeals and special prosecutions. Sandy was a nationally recognized expert in the law of search and seizure, electronic surveillance and lawful justification. He taught at Crown summer school and advised the police on the most complex and serious criminal investigations. He was a skilled litigator who appeared before all levels of Court, including several appearances before the Supreme Court of Canada. Sandy made lifelong friendships among the colleagues, police officers and judges he felt privileged to know. Sandy vowed to never retire. After "retiring" from CLOC on December 31, 2019, he became counsel with the Public Prosecution Service of Canada. Thanks are extended to the many family members, friends, colleagues and judges who have shared their thoughts and prayers during recent weeks, and to those who made deliveries during our quarantine. Our kitchen is filled with beautiful flowers and food. Your support is felt and appreciated. The medical team from the ER and ICU at Southlake Hospital are thanked for their efforts in caring for Sandy and others experiencing COVID-19. Special thanks to Nurse Grace. To Dr. Barry Nathanson and Dr. Rag Waghmare, we thank you for your skill, compassion and for following Sandy's case throughout. Sandy was very well loved and lived life well. He will be missed more than words can express, and will be in our hearts forever. In Sandy's memory, we welcome donations to the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or to Lawyers Feed the Hungry, or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] Sandy did not want a formal service. Sheila, Riane, Maura and Emma will announce a gathering in his honour at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 1 to May 5, 2020