JACK WILFRED MARTIN With great sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved father, Jack Martin, on October 5, 2019 in the palliative care wing of Mackenzie Health Centre, Richmond Hill at the age of 95. Jack was born on July 31, 1924 in Winnipeg, Manitoba to William Martin and Olivia Bray. Jack joined the Royal Canadian Air Force in 1942 and was stationed on the west coast searching for enemy submarines and ships. After WWII, Jack began his successful life-long career with General Electric Medical Systems where he rapidly advanced to the position of Senior Vice-President, responsible for the entire Canadian operation. Jack met his future wife, Donna, at a Winnipeg equestrian stable where they both fulfilled their passion for horses and riding. They were married for 69 years and had four daughters. Besides being a devoted family man, Jack was an avid sportsman. While he loved hockey, baseball, lawn-bowling and the outdoors, his passion for curling was unsurpassed. He served as Chairman, Senior Men's Curling League at Bayview Country Club for five years and in 2001, he joined the Thornhill Club where he started the annual Jack Martin Super Seniors Bonspiel which still runs today. Jack is survived by his daughters Leslie (Randal Platt), Shelagh, Cynthia (David Miller) and Susan (Drew Munro), his grandchildren Caitlin, Cade, Mairin, Dylan, Evan, Katherine and Matthew, and great-grandchildren Jordan, Keagan, Taryn, Tristan and Callaghan. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Donna and his brother Gerald. Friends may call at the R. S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street (at Goulding, south of Steeles) on Thursday, October 10th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the R. S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street on Friday, October 11th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the World Wildlife Fund or your favourite charity would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019