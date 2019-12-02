|
|
JACKEE PRATT Passed away November 25, 2019, in Toronto after a short battle with cancer. Jackee, born in Manitoba, combined intelligence, hard work and dedication to build a successful career in money management in Winnipeg, Montreal and Toronto. Her integrity, modesty and sense of humour will be sadly missed by her family, friends and former co-workers. She is survived by her husband, Martin Anstee, her sisters, Joan Mauthe (Richard), Pat Antoniuk (Murray), Karen Gansel (Ken) and Linda Fletcher (David), and her brother Len Pratt (Cathy). Many thanks to the staff at Lyndhurst Centre for making her last days as comfortable as possible.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2019