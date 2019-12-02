You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
More Obituaries for Jackee PRATT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jackee PRATT

Jackee PRATT Obituary
JACKEE PRATT Passed away November 25, 2019, in Toronto after a short battle with cancer. Jackee, born in Manitoba, combined intelligence, hard work and dedication to build a successful career in money management in Winnipeg, Montreal and Toronto. Her integrity, modesty and sense of humour will be sadly missed by her family, friends and former co-workers. She is survived by her husband, Martin Anstee, her sisters, Joan Mauthe (Richard), Pat Antoniuk (Murray), Karen Gansel (Ken) and Linda Fletcher (David), and her brother Len Pratt (Cathy). Many thanks to the staff at Lyndhurst Centre for making her last days as comfortable as possible.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2019
