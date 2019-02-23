You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
JACOB HERMAN 'Jack' passed away on February 13, 2019. He was born June 14, 1927 in Toronto. As a young man, he managed and owned restaurants, but his passion was for ceramics. He was self taught, but also took courses at the Ontario College of Art in Toronto and at Alfred University, New York. In 1957, he and his wife Lorraine left Toronto to become studio potters. Recognized as a master craftsman and a Canadian icon, he continued to make beautiful functional stoneware and porcelain in the historical white schoolhouse near Kleinburg, ON until 2015. Jack is survived by Lorraine Herman, his children Gregor and Shauna, his three grandchildren, and his three great-grandchildren. We welcome you to share in memories of Jack by visiting his memorial webpage at www.ecofuneral.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2019
