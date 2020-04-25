|
JACOB (JAKE) SCHLOSS Age 34, son of Jan and Neil Schloss, brother to Tanya and uncle to Jordan, taken peacefully in his sleep April 19, 2020. Beneath the exterior, a shy, sensitive, truly exceptional soul, Jake was loved by his extended family and his many friends. He will be remembered for his loyalty and generosity as a friend, his intelligence, quick sense of humour and wide range of interests too numerous and eclectic to list. Music was his go to and he was even working on his singing. Hopelessly in love with dogs - all the more so if homeless or abandoned - he sadly has departed before being able to make good on his intention to rescue one of his own. Donations in his memory may be made to Precious Paws Rescue www.preciouspawsrescue.ca or find them through CanadaHelps.Org, www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/preciousrescue/
