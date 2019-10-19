You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
(416) 489-8733
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline DAVIES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Audrey DAVIES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline Audrey DAVIES Obituary
JACQUELINE AUDREY DAVIES 1932 - 2019 After living with Alzheimer's for a number of years, Audrey passed away peacefully in the early hours of October 17th. In her final hours, she was surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife and partner to Robert Kenneth Stewart Davies, mother to Iain and Carol Davies, Grandma to Cameron (Sinziana), Sophia and Callum Chaggaris Niels and Lola Fleming and Mason, mother-in-law to Sean Fleming, Tom Chaggaris, Donna Cox-Davies and Gail Robertson and sister to Donald, Jill, Marjorie, Anne, John and Peter. Born in Shepherds Well, Canterbury, England to Nellie Susan and John Arthur Meakin, Audrey was a free spirit who lived life on her own terms. She was a survivor and a caring friend to all those whose lives she touched. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 22, 2019 from 4 - 6 p.m. at Morley Bedford Funeral Home (159 Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto). In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society or Salvation Army are welcomed.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now