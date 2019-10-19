|
|
JACQUELINE AUDREY DAVIES 1932 - 2019 After living with Alzheimer's for a number of years, Audrey passed away peacefully in the early hours of October 17th. In her final hours, she was surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife and partner to Robert Kenneth Stewart Davies, mother to Iain and Carol Davies, Grandma to Cameron (Sinziana), Sophia and Callum Chaggaris Niels and Lola Fleming and Mason, mother-in-law to Sean Fleming, Tom Chaggaris, Donna Cox-Davies and Gail Robertson and sister to Donald, Jill, Marjorie, Anne, John and Peter. Born in Shepherds Well, Canterbury, England to Nellie Susan and John Arthur Meakin, Audrey was a free spirit who lived life on her own terms. She was a survivor and a caring friend to all those whose lives she touched. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 22, 2019 from 4 - 6 p.m. at Morley Bedford Funeral Home (159 Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto). In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society or Salvation Army are welcomed.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019