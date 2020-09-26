You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/
Jacqueline DUFF
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JACQUELINE DUFF (NEE EDWARDS) It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Jacqueline Duff on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of Ian Duff for 59 years. Cherished mother of the late Hilary Edwards, Glenda Kukulowicz and Graham Duff. Proud grandma of Eric and Jamie Kukulowicz. She will be fondly remembered by extended family and many friends. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11:00am at the McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road, Ajax, ON. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Toronto Zoo in her name would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be placed at www.mceachniefuneral.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 26 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McEachnie Funeral Home
28 Old Kingston Road
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
(905) 428-8488
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McEachnie Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved