JACQUELINE DUFF (NEE EDWARDS) It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Jacqueline Duff on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of Ian Duff for 59 years. Cherished mother of the late Hilary Edwards, Glenda Kukulowicz and Graham Duff. Proud grandma of Eric and Jamie Kukulowicz. She will be fondly remembered by extended family and many friends. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11:00am at the McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road, Ajax, ON. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Toronto Zoo in her name would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be placed at www.mceachniefuneral.ca