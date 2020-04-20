You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
JACQUELINE EISENBERG May 13, 1929 - April 17, 2020 Predeceased by her husband Joseph, brother Howard Goldberg and parents William and Tema Goldberg (A'H). Loving mother to Ethel Glinert (and the late Edmund Glinert), Howard (Marlene Altman), and Naomi. Beloved Grandma to Stephen (Tiffany), Alexis and Emily. Jackie also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. A Cornell University scholar, she loved the arts and sciences equally, and was a relentless Scrabble player, birdwatcher, artist and music lover. In pursuit of ongoing education, she went back to school after which she was a long-time employee on the Information Desk of the Windsor Public Library (Mrs. Google before there was Google). She was an active and committed member of the Windsor Jewish community, and was active in its many organizations. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Advent Valleyview Residence, and all they did to ease her passing. Graveside service will be held at Shaar Hashomayim Cemetery, Windsor, Ontario, for immediate family. There will be no in person shiva at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Joseph and Jacqueline Eisenberg Endowment Fund at the Windsor Jewish Community Centre, Nature Conservancy of Canada, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology or a charity of your choice. We will all miss Jackie very much. May her memory be a blessing.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2020
