JACQUELINE RUTH SCOTT 1952 - 2019 Jackie passed away at her home in Ottawa on Friday, April 12, 2019, as a result of cancer. Predeceased by her parents, Sylva Scott (Macklin) and Thomas Stewart Scott; survived by her brothers, Fraser Scott (Judy) and Graham Scott (Vicky) and their families. Cremation has taken place. Her ashes will be interred in the Macklin family plot at Ebenezer United Church Cemetery, 5000 Steeles Ave. E., Markham, ON, on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Reception to follow at the church. tubmanfuneralhomes.com
