You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tubman Funeral Homes - Westboro Chapel
403 Richmond Road
Ottawa, ON K2A 0E9
(613) 722-6559
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline SCOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Ruth SCOTT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jacqueline Ruth SCOTT Obituary
JACQUELINE RUTH SCOTT 1952 - 2019 Jackie passed away at her home in Ottawa on Friday, April 12, 2019, as a result of cancer. Predeceased by her parents, Sylva Scott (Macklin) and Thomas Stewart Scott; survived by her brothers, Fraser Scott (Judy) and Graham Scott (Vicky) and their families. Cremation has taken place. Her ashes will be interred in the Macklin family plot at Ebenezer United Church Cemetery, 5000 Steeles Ave. E., Markham, ON, on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Reception to follow at the church. tubmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 8 to June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now