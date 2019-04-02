Resources More Obituaries for Jacquelyn RIDDELL Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jacquelyn Maureen RIDDELL

JACQUELYN MAUREEN RIDDELL (Jackie) (Nee Hagarty) Jacquelyn Maureen Riddell (Nee Hagarty) on Thursday, March 28, 2019, peacefully at home with her husband at her side. Jackie was born in Winnipeg July 22, 1931 the eldest daughter of Colonel William Grassett Hagarty D.S.O. and Mary Kinney of Boston. Survived by her loving husband of 65 years, John (Jack) Aubrey Riddell; her children, John Geoffrey (Bradley), Catherine Mary (Jonathan Knowles, Sarah, Jonathan), Lisanne (John , James); her eldest brother, William (Bill) Hagarty of London, Ontario; and her younger sister, Susan (Susie) (Terry) Strain of Calgary; and her dear sister-in-law, Elaine (Lannie). Jackie was predeceased by her brothers, John, Ken and Ted; and her half-sister, Pat. Jackie grew up in an environment full of mischief and adventure on various army bases across Canada. During those years she developed a love of horses which stayed with her for the rest of her life. As part of a lively and gregarious family, Jackie stored up countless vignettes to regale her friends and relations with over the course of her long life. Jackie's early years at the Taylor Statten Camp, Wapomeo, instilled a deep love of Algonquin Park. Her 'camp' friends were emblazoned in her heart forever. She spent many wonderful summers with her friends at her cottage on Smoke Lake creating happy memories. Always a voracious reader, Jackie was passionate about learning. As a late entrant to formal schooling, at the age of 8 she was rescued by her life-long friend Mary Lamb (Labatt) who told the nuns it was ridiculous that Jackie wasn't in her grade. They agreed and Jackie's education accelerated from that day forward. Jackie graduated from Brescia University College at The University of Western Ontario as the youngest female graduate of her day. She cherished her time at University, reviling in the freedom of the intellectual environment and the friends she made. It was during her time at Western that she met the love of her life, Jack. They were married in London, Ontario on May 15, 1954 and went on to have three children Geoff, Cathy and Lisa. Jackie passed her love of nature and horses onto all her children. She loved to travel and embarked on numerous adventures with friends and lecturers to enjoy and experience the history and cultures of the world. Jackie and Jack cherished their farm and enjoyed the quiet natural beauty that enveloped them until the end of her life. A long-standing member of both the I.O.D.E. and The May Court Club, Jackie collaborated to help those in need. She will be remembered for love of: friends, conversation, world affairs and her ability to enchant with stories of her life and escapades. Those who knew her well will miss her energetic spirit and kind heart. The family would like to especially thank Stephanie, Betty, Rumar and Jamie and all the amazing caregivers who helped with Jackie's final days. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 2 to Apr. 6, 2019