JACQUES BARBEAU, BA (Econ), LL.B, LL.M, Q.C. Passed away peacefully and surrounded by love, in his home in Vancouver on May 2, 2020, at the age of 88. Predeceased by his mother Marguerite, brother André and sister Micheline, Jacques is survived by his wife, Margaret Ann Barbeau (née Owen), his children, Jean, Jacqueline, Monique (Rod), and Paul (Amanda), and by his sixteen grandchildren. Jacques was born in Montreal, Quebec, May 20, 1931 in depression era Montreal. He and his mother moved to Vancouver some fifteen years later. Jacques attended North Vancouver High School, then both McGill University and UBC where he first obtained a B.A. (Econ.) in 1955 and then a law degree in 1956. While at UBC, Jacques managed to catch the attention of Margaret Ann Owen, daughter of the late Walter Owen, OC, QC. Jacques and Margaret married in Vancouver on April 12, 1958. A short time later, Jacques and Margaret headed east to Harvard University where Jacques obtained a masters degree in law in 1958. After completing his degree, Jacques practised for two years as a solicitor in the Taxation Division of the Department of National Revenue in Ottawa and as the Director of Research at The Canadian Tax Foundation in Toronto. In 1962, Jacques and Margaret returned to Vancouver. There he founded what eventually became the law firm of Barbeau, McKercher, Collingwood and Hanna, with his friend and colleague, John McKercher. He practiced in the area of taxation for the whole of his career and was made Queen's Counsel in 1984. In the early 1970's, Jacques served as an NPA City of Vancouver School Trustee. He also served as a director to the boards of numerous companies, as well as various cultural and philanthropic entities. Additionally, Jacques generously loaned a significant portion of his impressive art collection to The Audain Museum in Whistler, British Columbia. Outside of the law and business, and beyond his unyielding passion for the arts, Jacques and his family spent most weekends and a good part of every summer down in Point. Roberts, Washington, where rest, relaxation, and family were of paramount importance. Jacques had a wide range of interests, including variously, Leica cameras, cigars, jogging with his corgis and luxury travel, but while those interests were passing, one passion burned long and deep. Jacques was enthralled by the views and vistas of the west coast of Canada, and he expressed that captivation through his art collection and his passion for the work of renowned British Columbia artist, E.J. Hughes. Over time, Jacques acquired one of the largest collections of Hughes' work, but much more importantly, enjoyed a seventeen-year friendship with the artist who, along with David and Robert Heffel, provided Jacques with a profoundly important outlet for his passion and interest in art. According to Jacques' wishes and given this time of Covid restrictions, no funeral will be held. In lieu of a more formal service, a "Celebration of Life" (or in Jacques' words, "A Garden Party") will be held at the family home, at a date to be determined. Finally, Jacques' family would like to acknowledge the excellent care he received over the past eight years from all of the care providers and medical professionals that assisted him. In particular, the family would like to extend a special thanks to his great friend and caregiver, Marvin Singian.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 16 to May 20, 2020