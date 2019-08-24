|
JACQUES EMMANUEL DACCORD 1931-2019 On August 22, 2019, Jake went to be with his Saviour. He will be greatly missed by Joan, his dearly loved wife of 62 years, his brother Claude, children Joyce (Sam), Bruce (Allison), Ruth (Reg) and Philip (Julie), eleven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Born in Montreal, Jake attended McGill University, obtaining a degree in Civil Engineering in 1953. He was later awarded an Alfred P. Sloan Fellowship, and went on to earn a Management degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1967. Upon graduation from McGill, Jake joined Canron Limited, where he occupied a variety of positions over ten years. In 1963, he joined Urwick, Currie Ltd. (which later became Currie, Coopers & Lybrand Ltd.) where he participated in a wide variety of consulting engagements in Canada and abroad. In 1973, Jake was elected President and Managing Partner, and in 1984 he became Chairman of the firm. In 1985, Jake joined The Ideal Metals Group, where he served as Chairman until 1990. In later years, Jake continued to provide consulting services to various clients and to serve as a director on several boards in both the business and charitable sectors, including World Vision Canada, Canadian Club of Montreal, Montreal Neurological Institute, St. James Club of Montreal, and Emmanuel Christian School. Jake was a fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants of Quebec, and a member of the Order of Engineers of Quebec. Jake and Joan enjoyed a mutual love of travel, sharing many adventures and exploring many parts of the world together. In recent years, they valued their annual family holidays with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jake was an avid skier, and enjoyed many years of Utah ski vacations with his family. He was a passionate golfer, and held a membership at the Beaconsfield Golf Club for over 40 years. A celebration of Jake's life will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Snowdon Baptist Church, 5275 Earnscliffe Ave, Montreal. The family will receive guests from 1:00-3:00 p.m, and refreshments will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Jake to Christian Direction at www.direction.ca or World Vision Canada at www.worldvision.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28, 2019