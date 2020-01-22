|
JACQUES J. GROUGROU 1930-2020 Imperial Oil Limited- 32 Years Passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington. Dear husband of the late Eleanor (née Nicholls). Loving father of Andy (Kristin) and Gary (Sheila). Cherished grandfather of Andre, Abigail, Richard and Peter. Survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces in Canada and family in France. Born in Hanoi (former French Indochina). Jacques completed his pre-university in Paris (France) and graduated from the University of Georgia (USA). He came to Canada in 1955 and joined Imperial Oil Limited (ESSO) from which he retired in 1987. Jacques was a member of the Probus Club of Burlington and long-time avid golf member at Lowville Golf and Country club. Special thanks to the Staff at Tansley Woods & the Doctors, Nurses and team at Joseph Brant Hospital. Visitation will be held at Smith's Funeral Home, 1167 Gulph Line, Burlington, Ontario, on Thursday, January 23rd from 3 - 5 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, January 24th at 10:30 a.m. Reception to follow at the funeral home. Burial at Burlington Memorial Gardens, 3353 Guelph Line, Burlington, Ontario. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations to The , Joseph Brant Hospital or the Salvation Army would be appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020