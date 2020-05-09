|
JACQUES KORNBERGOn Thursday May 7, 2020, Professor Emeritus Jacques Kornberg died peacefully at home in Toronto surrounded by his family. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer in October of last year. Born in Antwerp, Brussels in 1933, his late parents (Henry and Frieda) fled Belgium before the second world war and settled in Kew Gardens, New York. Always a scholar, he graduated from Brandeis University and was awarded a Ph.D. in history from Harvard University. His interest in intellectual history led him to Stanford where he met the love of his life, Mona Silver. After a brief courtship they married in 1965 and their 55-year love affair was one for the history books. He joined the faculty of History at the University of Toronto in 1967 as Professor of Modern European History. He became Director of the Jewish Studies Program where he established the Kornberg - Jezierski Family Memorial Essay Prize in Holocaust Studies in memory of family members who perished. He was a passionate lecturer and mentor to his history students and was the author of two modern Jewish history books. His course on the Holocaust was a seminal part of the university experience for many students. Being a husband, father and Saba was paramount in his life. He leaves his wife of 55 years Mona Kornberg, his three children, Micah (Emma), Nicole (Simcha) and Josh (Abby) as well as 11 grandkids: Zachary, Noah, Talia, Ziva, Nava, Iosefa, Adin, Michaela, Kurt, Olivier and Maude. Also mourning his passing from afar in New Jersey is his sister Cecile Sheramy and family, and his brother Stephen Kornberg and family in California, as well as many friends. A private family service was held on Friday at Bathurst Lawn Memorial Park, and there will be a memorial service when everyone can be together again. In memory of Jacques, donations may be made to Mazon Canada www.mazoncanada.ca (416) 783-7554.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 9 to May 13, 2020