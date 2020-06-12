|
|
JACQUES SILAS GUILLON 1922-2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Jacques Silas Guillon announces his passing, at age 97 years, in Montreal on June 7, 2020. Born in Paris on July 27, 1922, Jacques immigrated to Canada in 1939 to join the World War II effort as a Spitfire fighter pilot. He went on to become a singular, esteemed figure of his generation, founder of the design firm GSM, co-founder of the Association of Canadian Industrial Designer and responsible for the design of the Pavillon de l'Homme at Expo 67, the Montreal Métro, many of the City's breakthrough building designs, as well as the iconic Cord Chair, part of the permanent collection at the MOMA in New York. Jacques is survived by his one true love, his wife (of 67 years), Edythe (Pego) MacNaughton Guillon, as well as his five daughters Marie, Simone (François), Chantal, Dominique (Stéphane) and Pascale (Stephen). He was the inspiring granddad to 14 grandchildren, Stéphanie (deceased in 2014), Philippe, Vicky, Alexandre, Sophie, Jonathan, Vincent, William, Laurent, Arthur, Olivier, Julie, Fiona and Kieran, as well as great-granddaughters Romi, Keira and Leona. Many thanks to the staff at Golden Home Care for their wonderful service; many thanks to Dr. Annie Thibault and Kathie Lavoie, nurse from the Verdun CLSC. Due to the pandemic, family funeral services will be held in privacy. A more formal and final tribute will be arranged when we will all be less at risk.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 12 to June 16, 2020