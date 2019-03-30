JADWIGA ALICJA SIECIECHOWICZ Passed away March 27, 2019. Loving mother to Tom (Anna) and Konrad (Jill), Babcia to Maryna (Val), Maya (Jordan), Charles (Jesse), Faith, Louise (Jeff), and Talia (Kevin), and Grand Babcia to Julian and Sawyer. Predeceased by her beloved husband Wieslaw, dearest daughter Krystyna, and son-in-law Jean-Louis de Lannoy. Alicja was a Women's Minor Patrol Combatant assembling and dissembling explosives for the District of Warsaw Home Army. She spent time as a prisoner of war at the Stolag VI-C Oberlangen Women's Camp. Following her liberation from the camp, she made her way to London via Rome, married Wieslaw and entered the economics program at the Polish University College in London. Following the birth of her children, Alicja and family moved to Singapore and then to Canada, finally settling down in Toronto. Alicja became a pioneer in computer technology and practiced as a systems analyst for York University and University of Toronto. Alicja was a devote Catholic, was fascinated by science and enjoyed studying physics, astronomy and the life sciences. She loved playing bridge, going to the theatre, ballet and hosting dinner parties with friends and family. She and her husband had a passion for travelling and adventured every Continent in the world. She will be missed by her many friends and family in Poland, Toronto, Barry's Bay and Naples, Florida. Special thanks to Copernicus Lodge, St. Joseph's Hospital and Providence Healthcare for their compassionate and expert care. Funeral to be held at St. Casimir's Church, Monday, April 1st at 10:00 a.m., 156 Roncesvalles Avenue, Toronto. Reception following at Copernicus Lodge, Monday, April 1st at 11:30 a.m., at 66 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2019