JAGMOHAN SINGH MAINI O.C., Ph.D. We come nearest to the great when we are great in humility. R. Tagore, Stray Birds At home and at peace, surrounded by his family on March 21, 2020 in Toronto. Cherished husband of Geraldina; father of Arun (Rosalina) and Indra (Stuart); grandpa of Alicia, Corina and Adrian; brother of Baltej (Indira); Mohini; and Mukta (Pat); brother-in-law to Iris. Beloved uncle to Sean, Arjun, Maya, Jasmer and Mala. Jag came to Canada as a student from his native India on St. Patrick's Day, 1957. He was born in Abbottabad, India in 1932, the son of a medical doctor who served in the British Army during WWll. His parents put a priority on education, and Jag and all of his siblings pursued advanced studies at home and abroad. Newly arrived as a student at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon, Jag commenced his Ph.D. studies in the new field of forest ecology. Arctic research expeditions opened his eyes to a landscape far different from the one he had known in India. Jag was married for 58 years to his beloved wife Geraldina, whose Lithuanian family had settled in Saskatchewan after the war. They started their own family when children Arun and Indra arrived just over a year apart. Starting out as a research scientist, Jag rose through the ranks of the federal civil service. During a long and distinguished career, he worked in Richmond Hill, Ottawa, Quebec City, and Vienna, Austria before retiring as Assistant Deputy Minister of the Canadian Forest Service in 1995. Retirement to Jag meant several years at the United Nations in New York, before returning to Canada to work as an international consultant and adjunct professor at the University of Toronto. Recognized worldwide for his diplomacy in the preservation of the world's forests, Jag was awarded the Order of Canada, the Queen's Gold Jubilee medal, the Order of the Golden Arc (Netherlands) and the Order of the Southern Cross (Brazil), among others. But despite all of his work and travel commitments, he found his greatest joy in spending precious time with his grandchildren Alicia, Corina and Adrian; listening to classical music; playing and watching tennis; tending the BBQ; and long walks with his soulmate, Geraldina. A memorial service will take place when the current COVID-19 emergency has passed, so that his family, friends and former colleagues can gather to remember and celebrate the life of this kind, gentle, brilliant soul.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2020