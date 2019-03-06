|
JAMES A. CLARK July 23, 1927 - March 2, 2019 James 'Jim' Arthur Clark died peacefully in Collingwood, Ontario on March 2, 2019 at the age of 91. Jim is survived by Eleanor (nee Tousaw), his beloved wife of 68 years; his children, James 'Jock' (Mary Jane Robertson), Ian (Helene Shewel), Janet (Pelly Shafto) and Martha; and his grandchildren, Jordan, Ilya, Andrew, Jacqueline, Claire, Amelia and Willem. Jim was predeceased by his sisters, Sally Hay and Jill McMorran. Jim will be greatly missed by his children and grandchildren, of whom he was so proud, by his large extended family, and many friends. A private memorial will be held in the near future to celebrate his long and joyful life with friends and family. In lieu of flowers, a donation to The Hospice Georgian Triangle Foundation for the Campbell House Palliative Residence, 240 Erie Street, Collingwood, Ontario L9Y 0X8, would be appreciated. www.chatterson funeralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2019