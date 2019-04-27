Resources More Obituaries for James ALLEN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James ALLEN

JAMES ALLEN 1944 - 2019 Well-known and highly regarded fashion, corporate and portrait photographer, Jim Allen, died in Toronto on February 17, 2019. During Jim's professional photography career, he was based in Toronto, New York and Paris. His work has been exhibited in galleries, corporate offices, special fundraising events and featured in numerous publications and on their covers. Jim photographed many famous faces. One of his first assignments was to shoot Ingrid Bergman in London's West End Haymarket Theatre. Jim also made faces famous with his photographs. Jim's creative practices also included studying jazz piano and drawing and painting. As a young boy Jim was fascinated by his family's movie theatre business. Starting with the early nickelodeons, the Allen family developed one of the biggest movie distribution and exhibition businesses, with movie palaces across the country such as the current Danforth Music Hall and Lee's Palace in Toronto. Two live burlesque venues were added, The Casino Theatre (where the biggest names in show business appeared) and The Victory Theatre in the garment district in Toronto on Spadina Avenue. Some of Jim's early jobs were on the Avenue in the garment business. He worked his way up the Avenue ladder and became a top salesman and manufacturer. He travelled Europe, India and Asia selling and manufacturing clothing lines. It was the combination of Jim's childhood around movie images, his later travels (in particular through India and Hong Kong), and the purchase of his own first camera, that was the catalyst for Jim's creative shift. His artistic eye and instincts evolved from selling fashion to photographing it. Jim studied the masters of photography and developed techniques that he combined with his own instincts, interests and fascination with people's faces. His work became sought after, awarded and regarded. Indicative of who Jim was, in a Toronto Star interview of 1989 when asked about his chances for success in Paris, Jim said: "It's not important that I make it in a big way. It's an adventure." Along with the courage Jim had to change careers more than once, and to create his diverse successes and accomplishments, Jim had to call upon courage throughout his life to deal with his personal mental health challenges. Jim spoke and wrote about his manic depression and bipolar disorder with candor. He shared with others the ever present effort it takes. Jim used his art, his creativity, his spirituality to help him through (along with therapies and medications). Jim experienced his share of challenges. He never gave up on or gave in to those many tests and lessons. He continued to try to understand, acknowledge and identify whatever he was faced with by calling upon his intellect, his humour and his joyful enthusiasm for creating. Jim was surrounded and supported by a group of his close, long-standing friends through his struggles to the last. Jim is fondly remembered by his friends, his associates and so many acquaintances, admirers and fans of his work. Jim is lovingly remembered by his sister Jo-Louise in Boston; his cousins Brian, Janis and Shelly in Toronto, Christine in Milwaukee, Patti and Doug. Thank you to the social workers, community workers, caregivers and the medical individuals and teams that supported Jim. In honour of Jim, donations may be made to a mental health organization of choice.