Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
1939 - 2019
James Arthur GINOU Obituary
JAMES ARTHUR GINOU July 5, 1939 - November 21, 2019 Jim (80) passed away peacefully in his Toronto home surrounded by family. He will be lovingly remembered by sons Jonathan (Athena), Joshua, Daniel, Jeffrey, daughter Kimberly (Ryan), grandchildren Layton, Alexandra, Nikki, adopted son Roger (Meghan) and our mom Linda, his Guardian Angel during our father's illness. Many thanks to the dedicated doctors, nurses, PSWs and staff at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and St. Elizabeth Health Services for their wonderful care, and to his many great friends and extended family for their love and support. Visitation- Tuesday, November 26, 6:00-9:00 p.m. Service - Wednesday, November 27, 11:00 a.m., burial and reception to follow on site. Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre: 375 Mount Pleasant Rd., Toronto. In the spirit of Dad's Charitable Legacy and in lieu of flowers, donations to your favourite charity are greatly appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2019
