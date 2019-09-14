|
JAMES ARTHUR METCALFE, P.Eng. July 12, 1944 - September 6, 2019 Jim Metcalfe, who loved and lived life to the fullest, passed away surrounded by his children, and his wife Valerie, soulmate, confidant and best friend for close to 20 years. Jim was the very proud father of Beth Steklac (Ivo), Douglas (Pam Levine), Andrew (Paddi-Anne Crossin) and Jeff (Jorda Miller), stepchildren Micheal Fountain (Lara Thacker) and Dana Fountain (Julia Prime), his 12 loved grandchildren, Joshua, Katie, Spencer, Jacob, Henry, Charles, Abigail, Sydney, Lyla, Wilfred, Sylvan and Gloria, and brother to Jerry (Ruth) and Marilyn. Throughout his life, Jim enjoyed his passions including golfing at Bigwin Island, travelling to more than 70 countries, hiking, boating, gardening and mentoring. Jim was born in Bozeman, Montana, and raised in Toronto, Ontario, home to the Metcalfe family since 1849 when his great-great-grandfather, James Arthur, MP, immigrated from Yorkshire, England. Jim attended Fairmeadow Public School and York Mills Collegiate where his passion for sports led to winning Athlete of the Year awards. He earned a degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Toronto in 1966 followed by a Master's Degree from Purdue University. Jim's 42-year career in consulting engineering included serving as President and CEO of Cansult Limited, and later CEO of the Middle East operations of AECOM. He served as Strategic Advisor for the Gulf Region to TORYS LLP of Toronto and held senior positions on numerous boards and groups including the Young Presidents' Association, Canada Arab Business Council, Accreditation Canada, Innovation Advisory Board of George Brown College, and Crystal Fountains. A Celebration of Life will be held in Jim's honour for his family, friends and colleagues in October. Contributions in Jim's name may be made to the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, the Yonge Street Mission or Engineers Without Borders Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, 2019