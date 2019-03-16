|
JAMES AYLWARD WELLER Born August 15, 1926 in Great Longstone, near Blackwell Derbyshire, England. Passed away on March 13, 2019 at Northumberland Hills Hospital Cobourg at the age of 92. Loving husband of Patricia. Father of Margaret (Ralph), Phil (Andrea) and Andrew. Served in Royal Navy 1944 to 1947. Engineering graduate of Loughborough College 1951. Immigrated to Canada 1958. Editor of MacLean Hunter's magazines, 'Canadian Machinery', 'Design Engineering' to 1971. Appointed General Manager, and (later) Vice President, Canadian Nuclear Association. Involved in founding Canadian Nuclear Society (of Nuclear professionals). Awards included: Fellowships of Engineering Institute of Canada, and (UK) Institution of Production Engineers. Executive Committee Member of Diocese of Toronto and lay delegate to National Synod. A service will be held at MacCoubrey Funeral Home 30 King St. E., Cobourg on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., with visitation from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to Northumberland Hills Hospital Palliative Care Unit. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2019