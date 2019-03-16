You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James WELLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Aylward WELLER


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Aylward WELLER Obituary
JAMES AYLWARD WELLER Born August 15, 1926 in Great Longstone, near Blackwell Derbyshire, England. Passed away on March 13, 2019 at Northumberland Hills Hospital Cobourg at the age of 92. Loving husband of Patricia. Father of Margaret (Ralph), Phil (Andrea) and Andrew. Served in Royal Navy 1944 to 1947. Engineering graduate of Loughborough College 1951. Immigrated to Canada 1958. Editor of MacLean Hunter's magazines, 'Canadian Machinery', 'Design Engineering' to 1971. Appointed General Manager, and (later) Vice President, Canadian Nuclear Association. Involved in founding Canadian Nuclear Society (of Nuclear professionals). Awards included: Fellowships of Engineering Institute of Canada, and (UK) Institution of Production Engineers. Executive Committee Member of Diocese of Toronto and lay delegate to National Synod. A service will be held at MacCoubrey Funeral Home 30 King St. E., Cobourg on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., with visitation from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to Northumberland Hills Hospital Palliative Care Unit. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now