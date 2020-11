Or Copy this URL to Share

JAMES BARRETT HEALY Passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Son of the late Wm. J. Healy and M. Verna (Pendergast) Healy. Survived by his son, John Charles (Anne-Marie Dunn); daughters, Elizabeth and Catherine (Steve Arsenault); and their mother, Mary Carol (Knowlton) Healy. Grandfather of Connor (Lyubov Portnykh), Kendall Healy (Loren Chiles) and Jackson Healy-Arsenault. Cremation has taken place. Family graveside service was held at Mount Hope Cemetery on November 14, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Michael's Hospital.



