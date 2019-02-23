You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
JAMES BOYD SLATER 'Bud' 1927 - 2019 Passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at his house in Scarborough, Ontario. Beloved husband of the late Cecilia Florence Slater (née Mullins). Father of Gordon Frederick (Elsa), Pamela Jane (Larry) and the late Timothy James. Grandfather to Elizabeth Joanne Stewart-Slater. Bud worked at Bell Canada for 45 years. He held the position of Carillonneur at Toronto's Metropolitan United Church for 35 years. Bud proudly served the Guild of Carillonneurs in North America as its President among other capacities and was made an Honorary member of the Guild. He will be fondly remembered. Cremation has taken place and interment will be private. A donation to Toronto's Metropolitan United Church carillon fund in remembrance of Bud would be welcome.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2019
