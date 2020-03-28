|
JAMES CAMERON MACKELLAR May 27, 1928 - March 20, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of James Cameron MacKellar, in his 92nd year. Loving husband of almost 67 years to Martha Louise (née Wickenden) and proud father of Ian (Nancy), Catherine, Colin (Paula), and Janet (Bill). Predeceased by his sister, Bettina Schultz. Loving grandfather to Ryan, Allison, Robyn, Caileigh, Kyle, Megan, Mimi, Coulter and Ella. And doting great-grandfather to Fionn. Born in Montreal, Jim was a top student at Roslyn School and at Montreal High School. He earned his Chemical Engineering degree from McGill University and was a proud graduate of the class of 1951. The path to this achievement was via Bishop's University and Dawson College, places where many of Jim's lifelong friendships were kindled. His great love of "La Belle Province" encompassed Lake Memphremagog, the St. Maurice Valley and of course, the Montreal Canadiens. And it was also in Montreal where he met the love of his life, Martha Louise Wickenden, who actually was "the girl next door". They married in 1953. Jim advanced his career as a professional engineer primarily with Dupont of Canada in positions that soon whisked Jim and his growing family out of Montreal, onto Shawinigan and finally, to Toronto in 1966. He retired from the company in 1987 after 33 years of committed service. Jim will be remembered as a dedicated and principled family man, gentleman, for his love of the outdoors, as a woodworker and handyman, gardener and ideas man…"measure twice but cut once"… "if a job's worth doing, it's worth doing well". Dad, you taught us all so very well. Our heartfelt thanks for the generosity and kindness Jim received from the staff at Forest Hill Place - your extra special care has meant so much. No funeral service will be held, however memorial donations in his honour may be made to the Nature Conservancy of Canada 1-877-231-3552 www.natureconservancy.ca A celebration of his life will be held at a future date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2020