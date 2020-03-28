You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James MACKELLAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Cameron MACKELLAR


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Cameron MACKELLAR Obituary
JAMES CAMERON MACKELLAR May 27, 1928 - March 20, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of James Cameron MacKellar, in his 92nd year. Loving husband of almost 67 years to Martha Louise (née Wickenden) and proud father of Ian (Nancy), Catherine, Colin (Paula), and Janet (Bill). Predeceased by his sister, Bettina Schultz. Loving grandfather to Ryan, Allison, Robyn, Caileigh, Kyle, Megan, Mimi, Coulter and Ella. And doting great-grandfather to Fionn. Born in Montreal, Jim was a top student at Roslyn School and at Montreal High School. He earned his Chemical Engineering degree from McGill University and was a proud graduate of the class of 1951. The path to this achievement was via Bishop's University and Dawson College, places where many of Jim's lifelong friendships were kindled. His great love of "La Belle Province" encompassed Lake Memphremagog, the St. Maurice Valley and of course, the Montreal Canadiens. And it was also in Montreal where he met the love of his life, Martha Louise Wickenden, who actually was "the girl next door". They married in 1953. Jim advanced his career as a professional engineer primarily with Dupont of Canada in positions that soon whisked Jim and his growing family out of Montreal, onto Shawinigan and finally, to Toronto in 1966. He retired from the company in 1987 after 33 years of committed service. Jim will be remembered as a dedicated and principled family man, gentleman, for his love of the outdoors, as a woodworker and handyman, gardener and ideas man…"measure twice but cut once"… "if a job's worth doing, it's worth doing well". Dad, you taught us all so very well. Our heartfelt thanks for the generosity and kindness Jim received from the staff at Forest Hill Place - your extra special care has meant so much. No funeral service will be held, however memorial donations in his honour may be made to the Nature Conservancy of Canada 1-877-231-3552 www.natureconservancy.ca A celebration of his life will be held at a future date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -