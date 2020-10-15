JAMES CHARLES LESLIE (LES) GRAHAM June 10, 1923 - October 12, 2020 With great love, we said goodbye to James Charles Leslie Graham (Les) on October 12, 2020. Born June 10, 1923 in Peterborough, Ontario to the late Kathleen and Charles Graham. Brother to the late Isobel Cowham. Married to Louise (nee Leslie) his loving wife of 67 years. Les was commissioned by the RCAF in 1944. He remarked of his good fortune to be handed the controls of the elegant Supermarine Spitfire at just nineteen years of age. Returning home, he enrolled at the University of Toronto graduating as a mining engineer. He thoroughly enjoyed his career in the mining industry which took him around the globe. Following university, he wed Louise after a whirlwind romance to begin a lifetime of wondrous adventures. Together, they instilled in sons, Fred (the late Linda) and Scott (Rebecca), a strong work ethic, tenacity, and joy for life. His grandchildren, Allison, Scott and Robbie were dear to his heart. Les exemplified a modest and considerate gentleman of integrity who took a keen interest in others. Les continued to fly after the war, piloting family and friends across Canada and the U.S. in his Mooney 'SVK'. He and Louise cherished the many close friends that made his life full and rich. They loved the symphony, opera and theatre and were proud members of Legion Branch 165. Les treasured his lively lunches with pals in The Loyal Ancient and Honourable Order of the Unicorn as well as his routine scotch and water at the stroke of 5 o'clock. Spry until the end, Les regularly drove to and from the cottage this summer. His strength, memory and mental skills were extraordinary, and a bonus when playing bridge at the Granite Club. Les wished to thank Dr. Alan Fegelman for his exceptional care, especially through the past year. His family concurs and appreciates the kindness provided him by all Sunnybrook teams during recent stays. A service of celebration will be held when circumstances permit. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Fort York Legion, Branch 165, Poppy Trust, 1421 Yonge St., P.O. Box 69009, Toronto, ON, M4T 1Y7.



