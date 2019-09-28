You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
JAMES COLIN MacDONALD, Q.C. Jim MacDonald died suddenly on September 19, 2019 at his summer home in Prince Edward Island at 85 years of age. He was the dearly beloved husband of Liz for 54 years, cherished father of Neil and Mark (Tina), devoted grandfather of Hunter, Tiffany (Zac), Alaska, and Zoe, great-grandfather of Brooke-Lynn, Madison, Carter, and Derek, much loved brother of Kay and Bill (Jo), and dear uncle of Kim (Robert), Lorri, Peter (Lynn), Bree, Elyse (Alex), Gerry (Oona), and Trilby. Renowned for his leadership role in establishing modern Family Law in Canada and as a pioneer of Collaborative Family Law, Jim was widely known for his honesty, compassion, and intellect. He was a founding partner of both MacDonald & Ferrier LLP, and MacDonald & Partners LLP, and leaves behind a professional legacy as rich and full as his extended family and multitude of close friends, who will all miss his steady presence in their lives terribly. His absence will be felt deeply at the Shambhala Meditation Centre, where he spent many hours reflecting, meditating, and examining Buddhist thought and ideals. A private funeral has been held. A Celebration of Life will happen at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019
