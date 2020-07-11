|
JAMES COOPER McCARTNEY December 29, 1937 - July 7, 2020 Jim was a kind and giving man who touched the lives of many. He is mourned by Helen, his be loved wife and life partner for 60 years; his children, Michael (Melis sa), Tim (Kate) and Kate (Mike) to whom he offered love, support and enthusiasm; and his grand children, Hannah, Sophie, Cece, Liam and Ciara with whom he shared a special bond and many adventures. Cherished older brother to John and Mary, upon whom he showered equal parts mischief and dedication to their well-being and happiness.Born on December 29,1937, Jim spent his early childhood in mining country in northern Ontario before mov ing to Toronto. A dedicated stu dent, Jim graduated from the University of Toronto Schools in 1956, University of Toronto (B.Comm.) in 1960, and the Uni versity of Toronto Faculty of Law in 1964. Called to the Bar in 1966, Jim practiced with the firm of Daniel Harvey until that firm merged with McCarthy and McCarthy in 1973. In 1980, Jim spearheaded the process which would ultimately lead to the movement of the firm into the Al berta market. Jim subsequently served as National Chair and led efforts to centralize firm manage ment and create McCarthy Tétrault, Canada's first nationwide law firm.Jim was a man of great integrity, a mentor, a teacher and a leader. He was always generous with his time, ideas and wisdom, and friends and family could rely on him for sound advice and unf lagging support. He loved visiting his family and his grandchildren, never missing an event, and would enthusiastically celebrate their achievements no matter how large or small. He was an ea ger participant in all activities or, if nothing was planned, he was al ways ready with an adventure (or a project) to fill the day. He will be remembered for his quiet sense of humour, infectious smile and twinkling eyes.Sharing a desire for discovery and adventure, Jim and Helen traveled extensively throughout their marriage - bik ing, hiking and exploring their way around more than 70 coun tries. Jim also loved his annual fly fishing trips to New Brunswick & Labrador, relishing the peaceful ness of the rivers. In retirement, Jim's dedication to the law was re placed by a renewed passion for painting, with a focus on subjects that reflected his great loves: fam ily, fun, adventures and nature. Ever quick to show appreciation, he would take this moment to thank all those with whom he shared a long and wonderful life. He will be deeply missed. Throughout his life, Jim actively gave back to the communities he called home. In keeping with his generous spirit, donations in rec ognition of his impact on our lives will be much appreciated, and will be matched by his family. Dona tions may be directed to the Uni versity of Toronto Schools, which Jim supported in many ways over the years, or to the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 11 to July 15, 2020