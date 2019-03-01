|
JAMES CREIGHTON BRADFORD Passed peacefully at Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Orillia surrounded by his family on Sunday, February 24, 2019 in his 83rd year. James, loving husband to Karleen, will be sadly missed by his children Donald (Kimberley), Kathleen, and Christopher (Kim). James will be cherished by his grandchildren Jessica, Bridgid, Emily, Nicholas, and Paige. Cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice and will be received by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.c om. A Memorial Tree will be planted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 1 to Mar. 5, 2019