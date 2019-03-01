You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson Funeral Homes L. Doolittle Chapel
54 Coldwater Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1W5
(705) 326-3595
Resources
More Obituaries for James BRADFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Creighton BRADFORD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Creighton BRADFORD Obituary
JAMES CREIGHTON BRADFORD Passed peacefully at Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Orillia surrounded by his family on Sunday, February 24, 2019 in his 83rd year. James, loving husband to Karleen, will be sadly missed by his children Donald (Kimberley), Kathleen, and Christopher (Kim). James will be cherished by his grandchildren Jessica, Bridgid, Emily, Nicholas, and Paige. Cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice and will be received by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.c om. A Memorial Tree will be planted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 1 to Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now