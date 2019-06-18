|
|
JAMES CRUIKSHANK STOTT Died peacefully June 14, 2019 at Northridge LTCC Oakville of an Alzheimer related illness. Born in Aberdeen Scotland May 10, 1931 he is survived by his dear wife Jean, son Keith (Andrea) and grandchildren Evan, Alexandra and Samantha. Predeceased by his son George. After working as an industrial electrician at the Ford Motor Company and Molson Breweries, he enjoyed a long and healthy retirement perusing his main hobbies of long distance cycling and wood carving. Jim was 60 years a Free Mason and a founding and honourary member of Lodge 712 in Oakville. Cremation has taken place. An informal celebration of life will be held in the near future with his ashes being returned to Scotland.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 18 to June 22, 2019