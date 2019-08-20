|
JAMES DAVID ROBINSON July 22, 1943 - August 14, 2019 David died late Wednesday afternoon in Newmarket's Southlake Regional Health Centre. He had been receiving care for terminal liver cancer since June, but experienced a rapid decline, after a fall at home. We are grateful he was with his family and died peacefully. David is survived by daughter Claire and her partner John, and by son Will and wife Catriona, as well as his former-wife Mary Ann. David won the gold medal for Honors Political Science in 1965, the year he graduated from the University of Western Ontario. His interest in Canadian politics was life-long. For over 3 decades, he taught history at Langstaff Secondary School. Basketball and field hockey were just two of many sports he coached. He loved his job and his students. He was an avid crossword enthusiast and mystery connoisseur. A volunteer coordinator for his local blood donor clinic, he was also a long-time canvasser for the Cancer Society. Dave was a sports fan and kept detailed stats for all his favorite teams, including the Raptors, NC State, the Jays and Man.U. He had a soft spot for animals, especially cats, and his 'buddy' Dozer. In the spring, he planted a wonderful garden - his dahlias are blooming and the potatoes are thriving. Dave was a kind, considerate person who put others before himself and never sought the spotlight. He had a dry sense of humour and valued that in others too. We miss him terribly. Following cremation, the family will host a memorial at Victoria Hall, 27 Mosley Street, Aurora, L4G 1R2, Saturday, August 24th from 2 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers please consider making a blood donation to your local clinic.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 20 to Aug. 24, 2019