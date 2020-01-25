You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James DEACON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James DEACON


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James DEACON Obituary
JAMES KENNETH DEACON February 7, 1955 - January 20, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of James Deacon on January 20, 2020. Loving father to Charles and Eleanor; Brother to Anne, Wendy, Andrew (Andie), and Jennifer; Uncle to J'bai (Roland), Tao (Andresa), Simon (Vera), Matthew (Katherine), Bodie, and Delia; Great Uncle to Scoller, Marshall, Beckett, Lotus, Phoenix, Quest, Eros, Jacob, Iris, India, and Ayla, cousin and friend to many. Born in Toronto to Paul and Adelle Deacon (née Smith), James attended Stanstead College in the Eastern Townships in Quebec before embarking on a world tour at the early age of 17, igniting his love of travel, taking him to Europe and the Middle East. Returning home to Canada, James moved to Vancouver, where he lived for 14 years, receiving his journalism degree from Langara College, and indulging in his love of sport and activity, including hiking, skiing, camping, baseball, and golf. James had a long, brilliant career as a reporter, feature writer and editor, most notably at Maclean's magazine where (among other things) he covered several Olympic games in the 1990's and early 2000's. More recently, James was an admired editor at the Globe and Mail in Toronto starting in 2006. He will also be remembered for his TV and radio appearances, including on TV Ontario's Studio 2 with Steve Paikin and on the Fan 590's PrimeTime Sports with Bob McCown. James' dedication to Canadian journalism extended to his work with the Michener Foundation, which promotes excellence in public service journalism. He served as a board member from 2008 onward. James cherished his wide network of friends, collected from the many stages of life, who gave him so much joy and laughter. More than anything, James was devoted to his large, loving family. He was frequently host to holiday dinners, and loved the time spent with his many nieces and nephews. Most fortunate of all were his children, to whom he gave so much, and who will miss him dearly. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation towards the many doctors and nurses at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre who took such extraordinary care of James over the last three years. A visitation will be held at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre (375 Mount Pleasant Road in Toronto) on Friday, January 31st between 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. with a private funeral on a separate date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation (thepmcf.ca) or to the Michener Awards Foundation (cheques can be mailed to 130 Albert Street Suite 201, Ottawa, ON, K1P 5G4).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -