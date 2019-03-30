You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
JAMES DICK MCILQUHAM In his 96th year, James Dick McIlquham passed away peacefully, March 23, 2019, at Fairmount Home in Kingston, having survived his loving wife, Norah Kathleen (Kitty) McIlquham (nee Livingston). Dick was born in Kingston on March 15, 1924, son of the late Herbert McIlquham and Florence Dick. Loving brother of the late Barbara Crocket of Hamilton. Dear father of Ross (Cathy), Brian (Shannon) and Gordon (Mary Ann Turcke), cherished grandfather of Peter (Abigal), Ben (Erica) and Katie McIlquham, Erin (Matt) Brady and Brianna McIlquham and Emily and JJ McIlquham. Proud great-grandfather of Willa, Lucy and Nora and Cruse. Dick spent his life in Kingston and until the mid 1990's was proprietor of the men's haberdashery, Livingston Men's Wear which was located on Brock St. While not working, he and Kitty enjoyed the outdoors year-round - fishing in the spring, boating in the summer, hunting in the fall and skiing in the winter. The family wishes to extend special thanks to the caring staff of Fairmount Home and to family and friends who visited during his brief stay there. The family will celebrate Dick's life privately.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2019
