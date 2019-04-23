JAMES DONALD COONS Born February 2, 1938, Hamilton, Ontario of U.E.L. descent. Peacefully on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 at St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton. Predeceased by parents Donald F. Coons and Margaret M. Long. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee Wallace) and dear father of sons Donald, David and Mark (Traci). Cherished grandfather of Margaret, Katharine, James, Mitchell, Sam, Hailey, John, and Madison. Brother of David H. Coons (Sharon) and the late Dennis Coons. Also survived by nieces and nephews and their children. Jim was a graduate of Ridley College 1956 and Huron University College 1960. He was the founder of the Loyalist Group of companies. He was a founder and chairman of the Insurance Education Centre and a member of the Insurance Advisory Board of Mohawk College and Chairman of the Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation. He was a long-time member of The Hamilton Thistle Club, The Hamilton Golf and Country Club, Muskoka Lakes Golf & Country Club, The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews, The Jesters Club, The Barton Lodge No. 6, A.F. & A.M., the Scottish Rite Murton Lodge of Perfection, Rose Croix, and Moore Sovereign Consistory, the Honourable Company of Freeman of the City of London, and St. John's Anglican Church. For many years Jim played competitive tennis and squash. He played on the Junior Davis Cup team while at Western. Squash included winning the Canadian Junior Championship, many tournaments with the Thistle Club team, travels with the Jesters to the US, England and South Africa, and golf in Scotland and abroad with the R and A. Visitation will take place at Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home, 378 Wilson Street East, Ancaster from 3 - 5 p.m. and 7- 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 25th. Funeral service will be held at St. John's Anglican Church, 272 Wilson Street East, Ancaster at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 26th. Interment to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to St. John's Anglican Church, Endowment Fund, the St. Joseph's Healthcare Foundation, or the charity of your choice is most appreciated. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 23 to Apr. 27, 2019