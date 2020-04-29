You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
James Donald "Don" Hastings


1929 - 2020
James Donald "Don" Hastings Obituary
JAMES DONALD HASTINGS
"Don"
May 30, 1929 - April 23, 2020
Due to Covid-19, Don passed away at The Village of Humber Heights Long Term Care, Etobicoke. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 66 years, Mary; children, Donna, William (Helen), Gregory (Jan); grandchildren, Heather (Jeffrey), Matthew, Jason, Brent; great-grandchildren, Caitlyn, Eloise, James, Charlotte, Poppy; sister, Heather Bain (William, deceased); brother, Bruce Hastings (Linda); sister-in-law, Nancy Clark (Keith, deceased); and many nieces and nephews.
Don co-founded The Ronald Hastings Company in 1946, a very successful Machine Shop in Toronto. He enjoyed art and oil painting as well as relaxing at their summer retreat on Georgian Bay near Owen Sound. Don and Mary shared many happy memories travelling the world on numerous cruises in their retirement. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a funeral mass will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail on Apr. 29, 2020
