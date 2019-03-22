JAMES DONALD MACCALLUM It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of James MacCallum on February 15, 2019. Born and raised in Kitchener Waterloo, James attended Bluevale Collegiate Institute where he enjoyed math, sciences and acting in high school plays. He continued in the sciences, graduating with a degree in mathematics from the University of Waterloo, which led to a career as a software engineer at BNR/Northern Telecom in Toronto. Throughout his life, James had a passion for the outdoors, movies, reading and languages, studying Latin at University of Toronto for several years. He took up bookbinding in his 40s creating beautiful books, boxes, and handmade and marbled paper, all of which showed his artistry and innate understanding of colour. He also loved travel and adventure and visited the UK, Europe, and the US many times. Highlights in Canada include trips to Cambridge Bay, Nunavut and the Yukon. Further afield, he travelled to Madagascar, Mauritius, Africa, and South and Central America. He reached the top of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania and only a severe snow storm prevented him from summiting Mount Aconcagua in Argentina where he still reached 6000 meters. Though naturally introverted, James touched the lives of all those who knew him with his kindness, intelligence, alternately dry and silly sense of humour, and creativity. Because of James' recent struggles with mental health and addiction, he had difficulty seeing in himself what the rest of us saw in him. He was truly loved. James is greatly missed by his loving wife Carole Lindsay. Predeceased by his parents Donald (Don) and Joyce MacCallum, he is also sadly missed by his sister, Louise MacCallum, brother-in-law, Michael Barnstijn, nephew Alexander, cousin William Jeakins, his many other cousins and his extended family and friends. A gathering to remember James and celebrate his life will be held on April 14th from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Nicholas Metivier Gallery, 190 Richmond Street East, Toronto. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 22 to Mar. 26, 2019