Services
Visitation
9:45 AM - 11:00 AM
St. George's Anglican Church
83 Church Street
St Catharines , ON

Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. George's Anglican Church
83 Church Street
St Catharines , ON

JAMES DOUGLAS COURT
May 3, 1933 - March 25, 2019

It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Doug Court in St. Catharines on Monday, March 25, 2019. Doug was born and raised in St. Catharines, Ontario. He attended St. Catharines Collegiate, graduated from Ridley College in 1953 and went to McGill University and studied Engineering. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Nancy (Zinck), his brother David, his sons Michael (Kris Bailly and ex-wife Ruth) and Philip (Karen Murray) and his grandchildren, Laura, Luke, Ben, Sam and Sarah. He is predeceased by his parents, William and Bessie Court, his brother Richard, sister Mary and son Stephen. Doug enjoyed spending time with his sons, and grandchildren. He often used his life experiences to provide advice, and teachings, to those he loved. To those who knew him, he was a "true gentleman" in every sense of the word. Doug was Co-owner of Court Holdings Ltd. from 1959 to 2003 where, along with his brother Richard, took over the business from their father. After his retirement, in 2003, he served on the Board of Directors of Court Holdings, for many years. Doug was a superb athlete and holds many awards including, National Junior Men's Figure Skating Championship, Senior Men's runner up, and he placed 10th at the World's in Oslo in 1954. He was inducted into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame in 1997 and was listed as the 12th best athlete of St. Catharines for the 20th century. Doug was also inducted into Skate Canada's Western Ontario Hall of Fame in 2017. He was inducted into Ridley College's Athletic Lives of Distinction, as well as Ridleians of Distinction in 2018. Doug was an avid golfer, curler, skier, hockey player, and was a proud member of the St. Catharines Golf and Country Club. His proudest achievement was to shoot even par at 61 years old. He was also a member of the Toronto Cricket, Curling and Skating Club. When Doug was 15, he was the second winner of the St Catharines Soap Box Derby where he proudly made his own car. He was a long-time member of St. Georges Church where he served as a Warden and Superintendent of the Sunday school. Doug loved music and proudly supported the youth music initiatives at St. Georges. He and Nancy enjoyed many winters at their second home in Bonita Bay Florida, where he was active in golf, cycling club, and the Bonita Bay singers. He was also an avid gardener. Doug was a proud supporter of the Performing Arts Center in St. Catharines, the United Way, and the local Terry Fox Run. He and Nancy travelled to many parts of the world but their most favorite was the first cruise ship to travel through the Northwest Passage, in 2016. The Court Family would like to thank the caregivers who provided Doug with exceptional care and compassion at Linhaven Long-Term Care Facility. Visitation will take place Saturday March 30th from 9.45 a.m. -11a.m. with funeral service at 11am both at St. George's Anglican Church, 83 Church Street, St Catharines. If so desired, memorial donations in Doug's memory may be made to the Stephen Court Memorial Bursary (set up by Doug and Nancy following Stephen's death in 1985) to assist Niagara children in attending Ridley College, or St. George's Anglican Church General Fund. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 27 to Mar. 31, 2019