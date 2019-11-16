|
JAMES DUNN 'Jim' born in Larkhall, Scotland, passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on November 10, 2019 in Windsor, Ontario. Beloved husband to Margaret, father to Elizabeth of Rochester, Minnesota and John of Calgary, Alberta, father-in-law to Wendy, Grandpa to Thomas, Jonathan (Lucy), Nicholas and Simon Ouellette and Katherine, Laura and James Dunn, Uncle Jim to John (May), Janette (Alex) and Irene (George). Obsessed with airplanes from an early age, James spent his "pocket money" on aircraft magazines. In WWII he was conscripted as a "Bevin Boy" and was later selected for RAF fighter pilot training in England. He celebrated his 21st birthday on VE Day and subsequently worked for Rolls Royce analyzing aircraft engine failure. At the urging of his cousin and best man, Alex Smith, he left with his family for Canada in 1964. Trained as a metallurgist and with a degree in mathematics, he worked for Ford Motor Company until his retirement. He was an early member of the Windsor Gliding Club and he enthusiastically pursued photography, music, and fixing everything that needed fixing. James and Margaret built a home on the Detroit River and never tired of enjoying the sight of ships passing by. He became a passionate golfer at Essex Golf & Country Club, ever aware that each game drove down his unit cost. We remember his self-deprecating humour, robustly delivered in his strong Scottish accent. Thanks to him, his grandchildren know Goon Show jokes and can recite Monty Python and Billy Connolly from memory. We thank all those who so kindly cared for James in his final year, particularly his devoted wife Margaret, the staff of the Alzheimer Society "day away" program which he loved to attend, the personal care assistants at Sunrise, and staff at Aspen Lake. James returned our love in abundance, and we will miss him dearly. A celebration of James's life will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer Society of Windsor & Essex County are appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2019