JAMES E SEARLE (Jim) B.ARCH, FRAIC, HFAIA. April 24, 2020, in his 91st year, after a long struggle with dementia, Jim died peacefully at Kensington Gardens in Toronto with his family nearby. Cherished husband of 46 years, closest friend and partner-in-everything to Judy (nee Menzies) and Dad/Pa/Grandpa to their combined family of seven children: Lauraine Searle Turner, Jim "Flash" Searle (Chris Tyrell), Kathy Mylrea Charnley, Christine Searle Moore (Craig), Jim "Hoss" Mylrea (Pam), Michael Searle (Maria Hunt), Cindy Mylrea Whitney (Brian), and 15 truly wonderful grandchildren. An unpretentious self made man, Jim was born and raised in Winnipeg with his sister Betty Shearer. He put himself through architectural school by working the night shift at a creamery and building cottages on spec over the summer, ending up with a family cottage on West Hawk Lake. He was a partner at Smith Carter Searle in Winnipeg, and became the youngest president of the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada at age 38. The firm merged with Toronto's John B. Parkin Associates and became Searle Wilbee Rowland, with Jim as managing partner in Toronto. SWR later became NORR when Jim joined Genstar as President of Commercial Development and Senior VP of Genstar Middle East, working on projects in the Middle East and Latin America. He was a man ahead of his time, highly respected, a mentor to many, including fellow architect Harry Pellow and his wife Brigitte, who became close family. Dad had the precious gift of curiosity, and the drive to figure things out. He was an adventurous traveller and a master raconteur, with stories worthy of James Bond. His love of travel to exotic, offbeat locations was inherited by all 7 of his children. He was athletic, energetic, and had a great sense of humour. Together with the love of his life, Judy, they made wonderful things happen, and it was huge fun for all. The family will treasure countless memories: ski trips to Aspen and Europe, Egyptian temple adventures, family reunions in Sarasota and many other travels together. Many boisterous years were spent at the family farm, where building projects, clashes with beavers, groundhogs and snapping turtles, and gardening experiments with 20lb zucchinis kept us so busy we couldn't get into any trouble. Countless life lessons were imparted along the way. His infectious love of his family has carried through to all his children and grandchildren. His life was lived with great passion and style, integrity and humility. To the end he was a true gentleman, kind and generous. Dad was a lovely man, and as he joins his amazing companion Og The Dog, he will be sorely missed by all of us. Profound thanks to the wonderful Dr. Benjamin Kaasa and the entire team at Kensington Gardens for their constant kindness and compassionate care, and also to loyal caregivers Helen, Norma and Domi. Dad did not want a funeral - and as we can not gather at this time, we will celebrate his life every day. To leave a message of condolence or a memory of Jim for the family, please email [email protected] If friends wish, a donation in Jim Searle's memory to Kensingtonhealth.org or the Canadian Alzheimer Society (alz.ca/donate) would be very much appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 28 to May 2, 2020