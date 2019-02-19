|
JAMES FRANCIS KELLY 'Frank' Passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019 at the age of 86. He leaves behind his loving sisters Kathleen Hinton and Eileen Doran, their husbands Kenneth and Harold, his nephews James and Harold, their wives Sharon and Jennifer and their children, Aidan, Astraia, and Seamus. Frank will be forever remembered by his relatives and friends. Visitation will take place at the Lynett Funeral Home (3299 Dundas St. West, one block east of Runnymede Rd. 416-767-1176) on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Cecilia's Church (161 Annette St., Toronto) at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery (6933 Tomken Rd., Mississauga).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2019