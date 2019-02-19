You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Lynett Funeral Home - TORONTO
3299 DUNDAS ST
Toronto, ON M6P 2A5
(416) 767-1176
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Lynett Funeral Home - TORONTO
3299 DUNDAS ST
Toronto, ON M6P 2A5
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Cecilia's Church
161 Annette St.
Toronto, ON
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Assumption Catholic Cemetery
6933 Tomken Rd
Mississauga, ON
View Map
James Francis KELLY Obituary
JAMES FRANCIS KELLY 'Frank' Passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019 at the age of 86. He leaves behind his loving sisters Kathleen Hinton and Eileen Doran, their husbands Kenneth and Harold, his nephews James and Harold, their wives Sharon and Jennifer and their children, Aidan, Astraia, and Seamus. Frank will be forever remembered by his relatives and friends. Visitation will take place at the Lynett Funeral Home (3299 Dundas St. West, one block east of Runnymede Rd. 416-767-1176) on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Cecilia's Church (161 Annette St., Toronto) at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery (6933 Tomken Rd., Mississauga).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2019
