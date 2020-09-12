You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Canon James Francis O'NEIL
REV. CANON JAMES FRANCIS O'NEIL D.D., LTh., September 23, 1924 - September 10, 2020 Former Anglican Rector, St. Mary's Richmond Hill, St. John's York Mills and Chaplain St. John's Rehabilitation Hospital. On September 10, 2020, peacefully at Sunnybrook Hospital Toronto, after suffering a stroke. Husband of Jean, father of Peter (Carmel) and Mary (Stephen Gilbert). Grandfather of Erin, Rachel and Sienna. A Navy veteran whose ship was torpedoed in the North Atlantic in 1944. He was inspired by his naval chaplain to enter the ministry. His deep spiritual belief and love of people is well remembered. He would be the first to remind us, "We don't know the whole story..." and always gave the benefit of the doubt to others. He was a beloved parish priest. Loved always. There will be a private family graveside service.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 12 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

