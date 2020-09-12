You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Canon James Francis O'NEIL
1924 - 2020
REV. CANON JAMES FRANCIS O'NEIL D.D., LTh., September 23, 1924 - September 10, 2020 Former Anglican Rector, St. Mary's Richmond Hill, St. John's York Mills and Chaplain St. John's Rehabilitation Hospital. On September 10, 2020, peacefully at Sunnybrook Hospital Toronto, after suffering a stroke. Husband of Jean, father of Peter (Carmel) and Mary (Stephen Gilbert). Grandfather of Erin, Rachel and Sienna. A Navy veteran whose ship was torpedoed in the North Atlantic in 1944. He was inspired by his naval chaplain to enter the ministry. His deep spiritual belief and love of people is well remembered. He would be the first to remind us, "We don't know the whole story..." and always gave the benefit of the doubt to others. He was a beloved parish priest. Loved always. There will be a private family graveside service.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 12 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
(416) 489-8733
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
September 13, 2020
We remember Jim with so much appreciation for his loving kindness and wisdom. He was there for us at most of our family’s major life events and always offered personal and thoughtful guidance and service. We offer our prayers to Jean, Peter and Mary at this moment and wish them peace.
Lynda and Peter Oliver
Acquaintance
September 12, 2020
We were so fortunate to have Canon O'Neil at St. John's York Mills.
His leadership drew many parishioners to the church.
He was a huge comfort when our father (Peter Nissel) died at an early age, giving a wonderful eulogy acknowledging our father's contributions to the community.
Our mother (Maureen Nissel) was a church member for years and had many happy memories of times with Jim and Jean at the church's many events, the Rectory Strawberry tea socials, their chats as they walked past the house, etc. When Mum passed in 2013, once again, Canon O'Neil was there for our family and gave the most beautiful eulogy remembering both our parents. It was such a comfort at that most difficult time. He was a wonderful minister and friend. He had a comforting presence and a great sense of humour, always with a twinkle in his eye.
Our condolences to Mrs. O'Neil and the family.
Lisa Nissel White, David Nissel and David White
Lisa Nissel White
September 12, 2020
Like a good father but then a dear friend and mentor from the days of my youth to these my elder years; in season and out of season a steady and forgiving guide and inspiration through so many moments of my journey in the Christian life, the priesthood and in times of great need. He taught that a pastor is one who is 'available' and that was indeed the example of his own ministry and for which he was recognized. In the midst of everything there was always much good laughter and his was one that I shall happily continue to call to mind. James O'Neil stood beside me and before me and I shall cherish forever the gift he has been from God to me. To dear Jean, Peter, Mary and all the family, Debby and I offer our prayerful and heartfelt condolences. May James Francis O'Neil shine forever, with all the saints, in the eternal Light promised by Christ.
Gregory Benton
Friend
September 12, 2020
I remember several very significant sermons delivered by Canon O'Neil from the pulpit at St.John's York Mills. It was always lovely to see him back at the church. He served well and will be greatly missed.
Jennifer Lee
Acquaintance
September 12, 2020
Jim was always compassionate and fair in an a large and at times challenging Parish of St. John's York Mills. He was very supportive of youth initiatives. My family and I have warm and happy memories of our time spent with him and the other leaders surrounding him.
Michael Bakker
September 12, 2020
Dedicated mentor, faithful friend, living witness to CHRISTIAN values, and moderation and balance in personal convictions and religious
.beliefs.
David Flint
Coworker
