JAMES FRASER MORISON James Fraser Morison, aged 90, died peacefully at Sunnybrook Hospital on January 14, 2020 after a long and fulfilling life. He is survived by Anne (née Duncanson), his dearest friend and wife of almost 50 years; his children Nancy Sherpa and Douglas (Sara); his grandchildren Jimmy, Tenzing, Charlie and Christo; his stepchildren Ted Cape (Ann Dillon), Julie Hamilton (Stewart), David Cape (Hope Cushman), Diana Cape (Don Colbourn) and Andrew Cape (Diana) and 31 step- grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Jim was born in Montreal, the only child of Beatrice and Charles Morison. His early dedication to music and athletics turned him into a skilled pianist, a formidable opponent on the squash court and a respectable golfer who graciously conceded to Anne's better handicap. He played squash and golf into his eighties, enjoying his association with The Badminton & Racquet Club and The Toronto Hunt. Forever resigned to introducing himself as "One 'r' Morison", Jim's life revolved around his family and business. Family pictures attest to the special connection he had with his young grandchildren, and his engagement with the business world meant that family members were regularly supplied with a stream of interesting news clippings. A student of business, he was a shrewd and thoughtful advisor to his clients in the investment industry, first in Montreal and then in Toronto. His philosophy was deceptively simple - buy and hold - and he was delighted to see this approach understood and embraced by succeeding generations. Jim received exceptional care at the end of his life. The family is very grateful for the compassion and respect shown to him by the staff at The Dunfield, his private caregivers and the Sunnybrook Hospital Emergency and Palliative Care teams. A private family service will be held. If you so wish, a memorial donation in Jim's honour to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 16 to Jan. 20, 2020