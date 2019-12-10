|
JAMES GARFIELD CARL June 23, 1925 - December 7, 2019 Garry passed away peacefully and quietly at home with Mary, his caring wife of 66 years, by his side. Garry was a proud and loving father to Richard (Cathy), James, Gordon and the late Barbara Hartley (Jeffrey). He was an even prouder grandfather to David, Ian and Patrick Carl and Ryan and Sandy Hartley. He was the oldest brother to John (Carol), Nancy Lowe, the late June Pettipiere and the late Raymond Carl. Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Toronto, immediately upon graduating from Forest Hill Collegiate he enrolled in the RCAF shortly before his 19th birthday. Following his service, he attended University of Toronto where he played goal for the Varsity Blues hockey team. It was his most memorable undergrad experience and led to a lifelong passion for hockey and the Toronto Maple Leafs, a trait he shared with his sons and grandsons. Garry was an avid sportsman and outdoorsman and excelled at golf, a vocation that later dovetailed with his business life. His love of retail inspired him to found his own national chain of toys and sporting goods stores under the banners of Dominion Playworld and Hacketts. Many years later, he sold his businesses but instead of retiring, accepted the position as the first general manager of Beacon Hall Golf Club. He greatly enjoyed his time there and carried on his golf related career later in a role with Global Golf Advisors. Garry and Mary spent many enjoyable winters in Florida, first in Naples and then as members of the Lake Nona Golf and Country Club, where they forged many lifelong friendships. Garry's true passion was friendship. Garry's family is deeply grateful to Sandra, Mara, Maricel, Nikki and Robert for their dedicated and expert care. His was a life well lived. It was Garry's final wish that family, friends and golfing buddies gather at Beacon Hall's 19th hole, for a final toast and celebration of his life. The celebration will take place on January 6, 2020 at 4 pm, at Beacon Hall Golf Club, 400 Beacon Hall Drive, Aurora, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Garry's name to Food Allergy Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 10 to Dec. 14, 2019