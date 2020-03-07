|
JAMES GEORGE September 14, 1918 - February 7, 2020 A Memorial service for Jim will be held at Trinity College Chapel in Toronto, on Friday, March 27, 2020, at 2 pm, followed by a reception. Jim had a full and rich life, loved by many for who he was and respected for what he did - Rhodes scholar, WWII veteran, diplomat & ambassador, spiritual seeker & teacher, environmentalist, author. See more at mountpleasantgroup.permavita.com/site/JamesGeorge2.html If you wish, instead of flowers, a donation in Jim's memory to one of the following, or to a charity of your choice, would be welcome: Seven Arts Study Centre, Toronto at canadahelps.org Ecojustice, Nature Conservancy Canada, Friends of the Earth Canada
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020