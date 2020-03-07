You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
James GEORGE

James GEORGE Obituary
JAMES GEORGE September 14, 1918 - February 7, 2020 A Memorial service for Jim will be held at Trinity College Chapel in Toronto, on Friday, March 27, 2020, at 2 pm, followed by a reception. Jim had a full and rich life, loved by many for who he was and respected for what he did - Rhodes scholar, WWII veteran, diplomat & ambassador, spiritual seeker & teacher, environmentalist, author. See more at mountpleasantgroup.permavita.com/site/JamesGeorge2.html If you wish, instead of flowers, a donation in Jim's memory to one of the following, or to a charity of your choice, would be welcome: Seven Arts Study Centre, Toronto at canadahelps.org Ecojustice, Nature Conservancy Canada, Friends of the Earth Canada
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020
