REVEREND DR. JAMES GORDON FREELAND August 11, 1930 - January 29, 2019 Gone home to be with His Lord on January 29, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Ruth Evelyn Freeland (nee Ogier) for 67 years. Reunited now with his parents James and Jessie Freeland. Dear father of Wendy (Terry), Debbie (Don), David (Dale) and Beth (Brad). Cherished grandfather of Sean, Ryan (Carly), Stephanie (Nigel), Matthew, Rebecca, Nathan (Hanna), David Jr., Kristyn, Michael Joel, Ben (Kayla), Josh (Kayla), Charissa and Angela. Dearest great-grandfather to Abraham, Oakley and Sophie. Lovingly remembered by his brother, Bill (Pat) and sisters, Janet/Trevor (deceased), Peggy (Neville), Mary (Gordon) and Barbara. Gordon will also be greatly missed by nieces, nephews and many friends, former church members and pastoral colleagues within his pastorate and community circles: Long Branch Baptist Church, Bethel Baptist Church, Richview Baptist Church, Nashville Road Community Church Erin Mills Baptist Church, Dallas Theological Seminary, Tyndale University and the Holland Christian Homes community. Above all, Gordon was absolutely devoted to his wife and children. He was a father who always involved himself in every detail of his children's lives and cared for and loved his wife constantly. He was a man of strong faith, believing in the resurrection power and strength of Jesus Christ's love and the glorious celebration of worship of his Lord and Saviour that would await him after his passing. His life verse was Philippians 1:21 "For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain". Dad, your life was a blessing. Your memory a treasure. You are loved and missed beyond words. A Celebration of Life service will be held in Heritage Hall at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 23rd with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. A reception will immediately follow the service in Harmony Hall. Holland Christian Homes. 7900 McLaughlin Rd. Brampton, ON L9Y 5A7. For those who wish, memorial donations to Holland Christian Homes would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at chapelridgefh.com.